Lapta bölgesinden bir vaka daha!

Restaurant’ın sosyal medya sayfasında yer alan açıklama şu şekilde:

“Degerli müsterilerimiz covid 19 testim pozitif cikmistir…tüm personel tedbir amacli 14 gun karantinaya alinmistir…En az 14 gun restaurantimiz kapali olacaktir…Saglik ekipleri gerekli takibi yapmaktadir..Gelismeleri yine size burdan bildireceğim…

The owner of Blue Song Restaurant has tested positive for Covid 19, as a precaution all of the staff at the restaurant have been taken into 14 days quarantine in addition to his family. The restaurant will remain closed for the period. At present none of the staff have any symptoms. The staff will be tested while in quarantine. At present the authorities have not indicated that Blue Song customers need to take any specific action.”