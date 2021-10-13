banner386
Erhürman hükümetin istifasını değerlendirdi

CTP Genel Başkanı Tufan Erhürman sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda hükümetin istifasını değerlendirdi..

13 Ekim 2021 Çarşamba 12:47
Erhürman hükümetin istifasını değerlendirdi

CTP Genel Başkanı Tufan Erhürman'ın paylaşımı şu şekilde:

"Olmayan hükümet olmadığını nihayet idrak ederek istifa etti! Hayal aleminden gerçek dünyaya dönüş!!!

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftufan.erhurman%2Fposts%2F10158851065586137&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="168" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe>

