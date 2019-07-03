banner313
AÖA’ya kayıt hakkı kazanan öğrenciler belli oldu

03 Temmuz 2019 Çarşamba 11:16
Atatürk Öğretmen Akademisi Yazılı Giriş Sınavında kesin kayıt hakkı kazanan öğrenciler belli oldu. 

AÖA Başkanı Doç. Dr. Zehra Özçınar’ın yaptığı yazılı açıklamaya göre, sınav sonucu hakkında www.aoa.edu.tr adresinden ayrıntılı bilgi edinilebilir. 

2019-2020 ATATÜRK ÖĞRETMEN AKADEMİSİ GİRİŞ SINAVI SONUCU MÜLAKAT HAKKI KAZANAN ADAYLAR

Not : Mülakat hakkı kazanan adaylar 8,9,10 Temmuz 2019 tarihlerinde saat 08:30 da AÖA binasında hazır bulunmaları gerekmektedir.

Kimlik

Mülakat Hakkı Kazandığı Bölüm

Mülakat Tarihi

No

265304

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

270425

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

332017

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

271140

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

272427

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

353936

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

270509

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

265497

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

265873

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

272319

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

270513

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

272553

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

270525

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

265118

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

264727

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

272424

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

294425

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

265951

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

273546

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

264225

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

8 Temmuz 2019

264813

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

272612

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

270540

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

309482

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

264582

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

273057

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

265244

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

264648

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

266078

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

271941

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

275471

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

330004

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

264636

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

264848

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

277881

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

270495

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

315829

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

296629

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

279266

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

306385

Sınıf Öğretmenliği

10 Temmuz 2019

272941

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

264961

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

264003

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

273816

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

272770

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

266012

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

273586

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

264398

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

334182

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

295324

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

274269

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

265256

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

414879

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

309359

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

264905

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

273456

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

264795

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

272636

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

273744

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

265040

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

261342

Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği

9 Temmuz 2019

