AÖA’ya kayıt hakkı kazanan öğrenciler belli oldu

Atatürk Öğretmen Akademisi Yazılı Giriş Sınavında kesin kayıt hakkı kazanan öğrenciler belli oldu.
2019-2020 ATATÜRK ÖĞRETMEN AKADEMİSİ GİRİŞ SINAVI SONUCU MÜLAKAT HAKKI KAZANAN ADAYLAR
Not : Mülakat hakkı kazanan adaylar 8,9,10 Temmuz 2019 tarihlerinde saat 08:30 da AÖA binasında hazır bulunmaları gerekmektedir.
Kimlik
Mülakat Hakkı Kazandığı Bölüm
Mülakat Tarihi
No
265304
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
270425
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
332017
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
271140
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
272427
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
353936
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
270509
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
265497
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
265873
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
272319
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
270513
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
272553
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
270525
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
265118
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
264727
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
272424
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
294425
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
265951
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
273546
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
264225
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
8 Temmuz 2019
264813
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
272612
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
270540
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
309482
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
264582
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
273057
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
265244
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
264648
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
266078
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
271941
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
275471
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
330004
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
264636
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
264848
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
277881
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
270495
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
315829
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
296629
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
279266
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
306385
Sınıf Öğretmenliği
10 Temmuz 2019
272941
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
264961
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
264003
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
273816
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
272770
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
266012
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
273586
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
264398
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
334182
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
295324
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
274269
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
265256
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
414879
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
309359
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
264905
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
273456
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
264795
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
272636
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
273744
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
265040
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019
261342
Okul Öncesi Öğretmenliği
9 Temmuz 2019