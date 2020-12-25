Akpınar, “I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year”

Serhat Akpınar, Founder Rector of Girne American University, celebrated the new year of the GAU family.

Akpınar;”Dear Eagles and GAU Family,

I wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas and Happy New Year. The Christmas and New Year period is very important to all of us. It's time for celebrations, closeness and hope. The 2020 pandemic is an experiment for global solidarity and global relations. It is a great challenge for all of us. “

Akpınar;”We all had a hard time during this uncertain period. From the outcome of the COVID-19 Pandemic to appreciate the important things in our lives; In these few months we have had the opportunity to spend more time with our friends, friends and family, which we haven't done in years. As this year ends and this new year enters, the global peace of health in the world may seem too far away for us. Over the past year, we have witnessed sufferers and a terrible virus all over the world. Many people around the world are also worried about the future. It is a time of uncertainty at home and in the world.”

Akpınar; “This last year, we remembered how important sadness and health were, especially at the memorials. I wish us to fight for a better world this Christmas and New Year 2021. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a hopeful New Year. I greet all our eagles and our global GAU family wholeheartedly. I wish you all a prosperous 2021.”