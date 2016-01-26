Independent Balkan News Agency ‘Davos’ta 5’li Görüşme Gerçekleşti’



Dünya Ekonomik Forumunun gerçekleştiği Davos’ta yapılan birçok toplantıya damgasını vuran Kıbrıs Müzakeresinin yanısıra çok gizli olarak tutulan bir başka görüşmenin daha yapıldığı öne sürüldü.BM Genel Sekreteri Ban’ın Cumhurbaşkanı Akıncı ve Rum lider Anastasiadis ile 3’lü bir görüşme yaptığı gündemi meşgul ederken, Amerika Birleşik Devletlerinin himayesinde TC Başkanı Davutoğlu, Yunanistan Başbakanı Cipras, garantör İngiltere ve Cumhurbaşkanı Akıncı ile Rum Lider Anastasiadis’in katıldığı 5’li görüşmenin de Davos’ta gerçekleştirdiği öne sürülüyor.Independent Balkan News Agency’nin IBNA/Exclusive: Secret Tsipras – Davutoglu meeting in Davos. Başlığı ile verdiği haberde Cumhurbaşkanı Mustafa Akıncı ile birlikte Rum Lider Nikos Anastasiades’in de katıldığı 5’li görüşmenin yapıldığına vurgu yaptı.Ajans yaptığı haberin bir bölümünde On the sidelines of the Forum there was an unofficial five-sided meeting between the guarantor powers for the Cyprus issue: Greece, Turkey and Britain, and the Cyprus and the Turkish-Cypriot side under the coordination of the US. İfadelerini kullanarak 5’li görüşmenin yapıldığını öne sürdü.IBNA/Exclusive: Secret Tsipras – Davutoglu meeting in Davos.Davos, January 25, 2015/Independent Balkan News AgencyBy Spiros SiderisAway from the spotlight, with the utmost secrecy and in a very friendly atmosphere, met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and his Turkish counterpart Ahmet Davutoglu.The meeting’s agenda dominated the Cyprus problem and the cooperation of the two countries in the refugee crisis. In the meeting held between the two men, unconfirmed information of the Independent Balkan News Agency(IBNA) speak of the participation of a senior government official of the Republic of Cyprus.The two prime ministers agreed on the visit of Alexis Tsipras to Izmir and the G2G between the two countries, the opening of the Chapters for Turkey’s accession process to the EU, while the Turkish side expressed its objections regarding some articles for the Cyprus issue. What the meeting showed is that there is the will from all three sides to find common ground and resolve all unresolved issues by way of mutual concessions, a diplomatic source told IBNA.On the sidelines of the Forum there was an unofficial five-sided meeting between the guarantor powers for the Cyprus issue: Greece, Turkey and Britain, and the Cyprus and the Turkish-Cypriot side under the coordination of the US.– See more at: http://www.balkaneu.com/ibnaexclusive-secret-meeting-tsipras-davutoglu-davos/#sthash.XavUf3S8.EIcjqiM9.dpuf